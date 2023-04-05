A major move is in the offing as Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) market cap hits 15.48 billion

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $143.17, down -1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.21 and dropped to $141.1075 before settling in for the closing price of $142.67. Over the past 52 weeks, DGX has traded in a range of $120.40-$158.34.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 6.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.60%. With a float of $110.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 40000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.87, operating margin of +16.41, and the pretax margin is +12.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 745,899. In this transaction SVP, Regional Businesses of this company sold 5,307 shares at a rate of $140.55, taking the stock ownership to the 67,810 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 4,754 for $140.55, making the entire transaction worth $668,175. This insider now owns 38,527 shares in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.91) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 15.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.74% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.91, a number that is poised to hit 2.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Looking closely at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.62.

During the past 100 days, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) raw stochastic average was set at 38.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $139.28. However, in the short run, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $142.57. Second resistance stands at $143.94. The third major resistance level sits at $144.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $138.37.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.48 billion has total of 111,323K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,883 M in contrast with the sum of 946,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,333 M and last quarter income was 101,000 K.