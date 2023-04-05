A major move is in the offing as Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) market cap hits 7.13 billion

April 04, 2023, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) trading session started at the price of $49.41, that was -3.74% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.535 and dropped to $47.23 before settling in for the closing price of $49.41. A 52-week range for ST has been $36.64 – $54.34.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 4.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.70%. With a float of $152.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.52, operating margin of +15.78, and the pretax margin is +9.73.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sensata Technologies Holding plc stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 1,881,720. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 41,816 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 141,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 867 for $41.67, making the entire transaction worth $36,132. This insider now owns 6,729 shares in total.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.87) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.62 while generating a return on equity of 10.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

Looking closely at Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (ST) raw stochastic average was set at 55.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.91. However, in the short run, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.99. Second resistance stands at $50.41. The third major resistance level sits at $51.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.38.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Key Stats

There are 152,491K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.13 billion. As of now, sales total 4,029 M while income totals 310,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,015 M while its last quarter net income were 113,150 K.