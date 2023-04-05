A major move is in the offing as The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) market cap hits 3.75 billion

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $39.40, plunging -1.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.40 and dropped to $38.265 before settling in for the closing price of $39.47. Within the past 52 weeks, SMPL’s price has moved between $29.21 and $45.77.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 157.10%. With a float of $97.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.20 million.

The firm has a total of 260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Simply Good Foods Company is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 4,468,850. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $44.69, taking the stock ownership to the 45,555 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer Quest sold 5,000 for $44.40, making the entire transaction worth $222,001. This insider now owns 21,815 shares in total.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 11/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.4) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 157.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.52% during the next five years compared to 108.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Trading Performance Indicators

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Simply Good Foods Company, SMPL], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, The Simply Good Foods Company’s (SMPL) raw stochastic average was set at 79.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.92. The third major resistance level sits at $40.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.03.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.75 billion based on 99,491K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,169 M and income totals 108,570 K. The company made 300,880 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 35,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.