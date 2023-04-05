A major move is in the offing as Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) market cap hits 18.12 million

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.8728, soaring 1.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.88 and dropped to $0.83 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Within the past 52 weeks, TOPS’s price has moved between $0.75 and $21.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 23.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.60%. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.38, operating margin of +40.35, and the pretax margin is +22.69.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 4.92%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +23.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.15 and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Looking closely at Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 197.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0229, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7481. However, in the short run, Top Ships Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8967. Second resistance stands at $0.9133. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8133. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7967.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.12 million based on 3,545K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 80,660 K and income totals 18,950 K. The company made 1,499 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.