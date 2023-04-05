A major move is in the offing as UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) market cap hits 2.84 billion

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) stock priced at $57.77, up 0.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.00 and dropped to $56.00 before settling in for the closing price of $57.28. UMBF’s price has ranged from $51.28 to $99.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 13.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.30%. With a float of $43.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3770 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of UMB Financial Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 101,997. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,900 shares at a rate of $53.68, taking the stock ownership to the 23,406 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $57.55, making the entire transaction worth $57,550. This insider now owns 12,241 shares in total.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.40 while generating a return on equity of 14.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UMB Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.86, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.38 million, its volume of 0.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.82.

During the past 100 days, UMB Financial Corporation’s (UMBF) raw stochastic average was set at 15.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.03 in the near term. At $60.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.03.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.84 billion, the company has a total of 48,504K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,692 M while annual income is 431,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 492,310 K while its latest quarter income was 100,170 K.