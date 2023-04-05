Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) posted a 4.84% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $122.70, plunging -1.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.24 and dropped to $119.24 before settling in for the closing price of $122.69. Within the past 52 weeks, AAP’s price has moved between $109.05 and $231.43.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.50%. With a float of $58.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.44 million.

The firm has a total of 40000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.26, operating margin of +6.76, and the pretax margin is +5.82.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Advance Auto Parts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.33%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.34) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +4.50 while generating a return on equity of 17.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.27% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.26, a number that is poised to hit 2.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Advance Auto Parts Inc., AAP], we can find that recorded value of 1.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.39.

During the past 100 days, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s (AAP) raw stochastic average was set at 15.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $136.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $123.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $125.27. The third major resistance level sits at $127.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $115.31.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.01 billion based on 59,274K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,155 M and income totals 501,870 K. The company made 2,474 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 106,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.