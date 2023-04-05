Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.14%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.67, plunging -7.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.67 and dropped to $1.54 before settling in for the closing price of $1.69. Within the past 52 weeks, ADV’s price has moved between $1.54 and $6.73.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.40%. With a float of $97.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.69 million.

In an organization with 22000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Advantage Solutions Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 26.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 247,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.47, taking the stock ownership to the 152,269 shares.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.28% during the next five years compared to -41.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Trading Performance Indicators

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was better than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Advantage Solutions Inc.’s (ADV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2322, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8732. However, in the short run, Advantage Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6400. Second resistance stands at $1.7200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4600. The third support level lies at $1.3800 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 515.30 million based on 322,146K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,050 M and income totals -1,381 M. The company made 1,103 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,424 M in sales during its previous quarter.