Aegon N.V. (AEG) is -13.59% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

April 03, 2023, Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) trading session started at the price of $4.34, that was 0.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.38 and dropped to $4.32 before settling in for the closing price of $4.30. A 52-week range for AEG has been $3.76 – $5.89.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -213.00%. With a float of $1.71 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.00 billion.

In an organization with 19087 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aegon N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.29) by $0.54. This company achieved a net margin of -5.66 while generating a return on equity of -5.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -213.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to -20.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 18.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.69. However, in the short run, Aegon N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.37. Second resistance stands at $4.40. The third major resistance level sits at $4.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.28. The third support level lies at $4.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

There are 2,675,153K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.19 billion. As of now, sales total 22,474 M while income totals -1,510 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,165 M while its last quarter net income were -1,351 M.