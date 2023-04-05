Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) last year’s performance of -35.63% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On April 04, 2023, Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) opened at $77.88, lower -0.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.99 and dropped to $77.13 before settling in for the closing price of $77.88. Price fluctuations for AKAM have ranged from $70.65 to $123.25 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 7.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.00% at the time writing. With a float of $154.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.03, operating margin of +19.88, and the pretax margin is +18.19.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 25,063. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 326 shares at a rate of $76.88, taking the stock ownership to the 77,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 325 for $77.00, making the entire transaction worth $25,025. This insider now owns 77,254 shares in total.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.22) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +14.48 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 17.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Looking closely at Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) raw stochastic average was set at 27.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.57. However, in the short run, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.00. Second resistance stands at $78.42. The third major resistance level sits at $78.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $76.28.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Key Stats

There are currently 156,286K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,617 M according to its annual income of 523,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 927,780 K and its income totaled 176,820 K.