Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is expecting -13.41% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) stock priced at $0.5822, down -6.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5822 and dropped to $0.5212 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. AKBA’s price has ranged from $0.24 to $1.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 10.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.30%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 204 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.45, operating margin of -21.59, and the pretax margin is -31.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 80,614. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 91,868 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 1,568,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 20,412 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $17,912. This insider now owns 269,515 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -31.63 while generating a return on equity of -215.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.18 million, its volume of 1.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7791, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4830. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5737 in the near term. At $0.6085, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6347. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5127, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4865. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4517.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 99.91 million, the company has a total of 184,248K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 292,600 K while annual income is -92,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 55,180 K while its latest quarter income was -7,550 K.