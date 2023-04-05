Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) volume exceeds 0.58 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $1.96, up 48.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.39 and dropped to $1.9301 before settling in for the closing price of $1.89. Over the past 52 weeks, ALAR has traded in a range of $1.46-$8.30.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.80%. With a float of $3.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 61 employees.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Alarum Technologies Ltd. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.15%.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.91) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alarum Technologies Ltd.’s (ALAR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR)

Looking closely at Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 25212.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Alarum Technologies Ltd.’s (ALAR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1800, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6600. However, in the short run, Alarum Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.4800. Second resistance stands at $4.1700. The third major resistance level sits at $4.9400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.0200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2500. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5600.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.95 million has total of 3,295K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,780 K in contrast with the sum of -13,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,170 K and last quarter income was -2,900 K.