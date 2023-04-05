Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) last year’s performance of -39.36% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) stock priced at $124.97, down -0.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $125.125 and dropped to $122.15 before settling in for the closing price of $124.36. ARE’s price has ranged from $114.94 to $205.39 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 18.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.90%. With a float of $162.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 593 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.04, operating margin of +8.27, and the pretax margin is +13.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 1,512,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $168.00, taking the stock ownership to the 388,729 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s EVP – Regional Market Director sold 7,800 for $165.78, making the entire transaction worth $1,293,084. This insider now owns 62,586 shares in total.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.83 while generating a return on equity of 2.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.96% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)

Looking closely at Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.88.

During the past 100 days, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s (ARE) raw stochastic average was set at 15.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.74. However, in the short run, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $125.38. Second resistance stands at $126.74. The third major resistance level sits at $128.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $119.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.19 billion, the company has a total of 173,087K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,589 M while annual income is 521,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 670,280 K while its latest quarter income was 54,320 K.