Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) plunged -1.97 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

April 04, 2023, Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) trading session started at the price of $308.61, that was -1.97% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $309.38 and dropped to $296.70 before settling in for the closing price of $306.27. A 52-week range for AMP has been $219.99 – $357.46.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 3.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.10%. With a float of $105.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.39, operating margin of +18.72, and the pretax margin is +17.62.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ameriprise Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 3,520,683. In this transaction EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $352.07, taking the stock ownership to the 14,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s PRES-AWM PRODUCTS & SERVICES sold 6,390 for $350.35, making the entire transaction worth $2,238,736. This insider now owns 10,955 shares in total.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $6.48) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of +14.17 while generating a return on equity of 55.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.66% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.45, a number that is poised to hit 7.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 33.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.35.

During the past 100 days, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s (AMP) raw stochastic average was set at 30.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $327.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $295.75.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Key Stats

There are 105,148K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.96 billion. As of now, sales total 14,271 M while income totals 2,559 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,617 M while its last quarter net income were 494,000 K.