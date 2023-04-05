AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) plunged -1.41 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

April 04, 2023, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) trading session started at the price of $83.06, that was -1.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.40 and dropped to $81.1498 before settling in for the closing price of $83.06. A 52-week range for AMN has been $81.42 – $129.04.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 21.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 45.20%. With a float of $40.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.20 million.

In an organization with 4230 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.20, operating margin of +12.29, and the pretax margin is +11.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 09, was worth 443,151. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 4,001 shares at a rate of $110.76, taking the stock ownership to the 14,078 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 1,002 for $109.30, making the entire transaction worth $109,519. This insider now owns 18,079 shares in total.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.37) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +8.47 while generating a return on equity of 40.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.35% during the next five years compared to 32.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.16. However, in the short run, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.14. Second resistance stands at $84.40. The third major resistance level sits at $85.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.64.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Key Stats

There are 41,066K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.31 billion. As of now, sales total 5,243 M while income totals 444,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,126 M while its last quarter net income were 81,800 K.