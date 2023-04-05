APYX (Apyx Medical Corporation) climbed 12.73 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

April 04, 2023, Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) trading session started at the price of $2.75, that was 12.73% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.14 and dropped to $2.75 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. A 52-week range for APYX has been $1.31 – $11.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 34.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -52.00%. With a float of $30.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.60 million.

The firm has a total of 276 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.61, operating margin of -52.94, and the pretax margin is -51.47.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Apyx Medical Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Apyx Medical Corporation is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 70,068. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 11,750 shares at a rate of $5.96, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -52.09 while generating a return on equity of -50.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apyx Medical Corporation, APYX], we can find that recorded value of 0.22 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Apyx Medical Corporation’s (APYX) raw stochastic average was set at 50.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 171.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.39. The third major resistance level sits at $3.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.46.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Key Stats

There are 34,598K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 101.28 million. As of now, sales total 44,510 K while income totals -23,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,610 K while its last quarter net income were -6,050 K.