Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

April 04, 2023, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) trading session started at the price of $11.15, that was -3.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.205 and dropped to $10.47 before settling in for the closing price of $11.15. A 52-week range for ARQT has been $10.05 – $27.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -35.50%. With a float of $58.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 268 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.02, operating margin of -8183.04, and the pretax margin is -8449.76.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 37,167. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 2,435 shares at a rate of $15.26, taking the stock ownership to the 366,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s insider sold 851 for $15.26, making the entire transaction worth $12,989. This insider now owns 59,962 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.67) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -8449.76 while generating a return on equity of -122.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 176.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.65, a number that is poised to hit -1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.17 in the near term. At $11.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.70.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

There are 61,083K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 652.51 million. As of now, sales total 3,690 K while income totals -311,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,960 K while its last quarter net income were -72,020 K.