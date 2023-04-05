ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) average volume reaches $1.02M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock priced at $675.88, down -0.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $681.60 and dropped to $666.061 before settling in for the closing price of $673.99. ASML’s price has ranged from $363.15 to $698.59 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 18.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.40%. With a float of $394.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $394.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 36112 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.47, operating margin of +30.70, and the pretax margin is +30.49.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of ASML Holding N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.7 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.56 while generating a return on equity of 59.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 24.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ASML Holding N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.47, a number that is poised to hit 4.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Looking closely at ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 18.65.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 85.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $647.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $553.16. However, in the short run, ASML Holding N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $678.17. Second resistance stands at $687.65. The third major resistance level sits at $693.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $662.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $656.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $647.09.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 269.24 billion, the company has a total of 394,589K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,308 M while annual income is 5,926 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,735 M while its latest quarter income was 1,928 M.