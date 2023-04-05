Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -14.26% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 04, 2023, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) opened at $28.55, lower -2.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.65 and dropped to $27.66 before settling in for the closing price of $28.59. Price fluctuations for BAC have ranged from $26.32 to $41.14 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 4.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.80% at the time writing. With a float of $7.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.09 billion.

In an organization with 217000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 3,600,411. In this transaction Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking of this company sold 105,054 shares at a rate of $34.27, taking the stock ownership to the 319,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking sold 214,745 for $35.91, making the entire transaction worth $7,712,137. This insider now owns 214,747 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.77) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.36% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bank of America Corporation (BAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 58.96 million. That was better than the volume of 56.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.51. However, in the short run, Bank of America Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.53. Second resistance stands at $29.09. The third major resistance level sits at $29.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.11. The third support level lies at $26.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

There are currently 8,003,839K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 221.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 115,053 M according to its annual income of 27,528 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,926 M and its income totaled 7,132 M.