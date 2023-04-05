Search
Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.22 million

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock priced at $25.29, down -0.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.74 and dropped to $24.90 before settling in for the closing price of $25.26. BLMN’s price has ranged from $15.89 to $28.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 0.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.30%. With a float of $83.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 87000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.14, operating margin of +7.83, and the pretax margin is +3.44.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 1,793,188. In this transaction Director of this company sold 64,295 shares at a rate of $27.89, taking the stock ownership to the 243,594 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director sold 35,000 for $27.18, making the entire transaction worth $951,300. This insider now owns 16,500 shares in total.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.31 while generating a return on equity of 41.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.63 million, its volume of 1.23 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (BLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 60.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.61 in the near term. At $26.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.93.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.19 billion, the company has a total of 87,611K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,417 M while annual income is 101,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,095 M while its latest quarter income was 58,050 K.

