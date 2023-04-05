Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) average volume reaches $1.16M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On April 04, 2023, Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) opened at $57.97, higher 0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.26 and dropped to $57.07 before settling in for the closing price of $57.65. Price fluctuations for BRO have ranged from $52.82 to $73.86 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 13.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.30% at the time writing. With a float of $235.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15201 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.80, operating margin of +32.92, and the pretax margin is +24.52.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Brown & Brown Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 267,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $53.50, taking the stock ownership to the 365,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Director bought 3,400 for $57.92, making the entire transaction worth $196,928. This insider now owns 16,284 shares in total.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +18.44 while generating a return on equity of 14.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 19.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

Looking closely at Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) raw stochastic average was set at 52.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.51. However, in the short run, Brown & Brown Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.34. Second resistance stands at $58.90. The third major resistance level sits at $59.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.96.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Key Stats

There are currently 283,698K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,573 M according to its annual income of 671,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 901,400 K and its income totaled 145,200 K.