Can Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s (CEQP) hike of 6.45% in a week be considered a lucky break?

April 04, 2023, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) trading session started at the price of $25.98, that was -0.58% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.98 and dropped to $25.31 before settling in for the closing price of $25.91. A 52-week range for CEQP has been $22.11 – $32.96.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 9.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 86.20%. With a float of $78.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.70 million.

In an organization with 753 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.49, operating margin of -3.50, and the pretax margin is +1.36.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Crestwood Equity Partners LP stocks. The insider ownership of Crestwood Equity Partners LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 304,490,580. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 11,400,000 shares at a rate of $26.71, taking the stock ownership to the 9,585,668 shares.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.39) by -$1.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.57 while generating a return on equity of 2.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 39.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was better than the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s (CEQP) raw stochastic average was set at 46.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.00. However, in the short run, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.06. Second resistance stands at $26.35. The third major resistance level sits at $26.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.01. The third support level lies at $24.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Key Stats

There are 105,357K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.69 billion. As of now, sales total 6,001 M while income totals 31,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,403 M while its last quarter net income were 43,500 K.