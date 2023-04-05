Can DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) drop of -12.34% in a week be considered a lucky break?

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.04, plunging -7.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.27 and dropped to $25.51 before settling in for the closing price of $28.09. Within the past 52 weeks, DICE’s price has moved between $12.64 and $45.99.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -66.20%. With a float of $45.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 71 workers is very important to gauge.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DICE Therapeutics Inc. is 3.33%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 23,190. In this transaction CSO of this company sold 773 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 182,639 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s Director bought 195,997 for $28.74, making the entire transaction worth $5,632,954. This insider now owns 7,070,205 shares in total.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.49) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Trading Performance Indicators

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 38.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

The latest stats from [DICE Therapeutics Inc., DICE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was superior to 0.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.31. The third major resistance level sits at $30.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.79. The third support level lies at $22.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.23 billion based on 47,711K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -83,890 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,224 K in sales during its previous quarter.