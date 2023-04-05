Can Hope Bancorp Inc.’s (HOPE) drop of -5.95% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.94, plunging -2.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.95 and dropped to $9.46 before settling in for the closing price of $9.92. Within the past 52 weeks, HOPE’s price has moved between $9.68 and $16.58.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 4.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.10%. With a float of $113.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1549 workers is very important to gauge.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hope Bancorp Inc. is 4.96%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 106,040. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.60, taking the stock ownership to the 27,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $14.23, making the entire transaction worth $106,725. This insider now owns 17,601 shares in total.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)

The latest stats from [Hope Bancorp Inc., HOPE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.58 million was superior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s (HOPE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.17. The third major resistance level sits at $10.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.19. The third support level lies at $8.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.15 billion based on 119,498K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 767,510 K and income totals 218,280 K. The company made 236,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 51,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.