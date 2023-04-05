Can U.S. Energy Corp.’s (USEG) drop of -7.26% in a week be considered a lucky break?

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $1.86, down -5.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.86 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. Over the past 52 weeks, USEG has traded in a range of $1.66-$5.28.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 3.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.00%. With a float of $12.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.39 million.

In an organization with 23 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.06, operating margin of -21.55, and the pretax margin is -26.58.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of U.S. Energy Corp. is 25.50%, while institutional ownership is 29.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 10,035. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,500 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 80,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 22, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $2.23, making the entire transaction worth $1,115. This insider now owns 75,500 shares in total.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -26.58 while generating a return on equity of -16.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 56.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at U.S. Energy Corp.’s (USEG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.62 million. That was better than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Energy Corp.’s (USEG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1288, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8037. However, in the short run, U.S. Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7967. Second resistance stands at $1.9333. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5133. The third support level lies at $1.3767 if the price breaches the second support level.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 40.75 million has total of 25,024K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,660 K in contrast with the sum of -1,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,826 K and last quarter income was 4,110 K.