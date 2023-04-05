Canaan Inc. (CAN) is -11.83% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) stock priced at $2.65, down -3.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.655 and dropped to $2.535 before settling in for the closing price of $2.65. CAN’s price has ranged from $1.87 to $6.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 27.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -67.10%. With a float of $125.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.69 million.

In an organization with 346 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.92, operating margin of +12.74, and the pretax margin is +18.51.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.03 while generating a return on equity of 16.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canaan Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.04 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 33.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.10. However, in the short run, Canaan Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.64. Second resistance stands at $2.71. The third major resistance level sits at $2.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.47. The third support level lies at $2.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 366.56 million, the company has a total of 171,502K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 634,880 K while annual income is 95,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 56,830 K while its latest quarter income was -63,550 K.