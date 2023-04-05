Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.97 million

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $6.69. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.69 and dropped to $6.46 before settling in for the closing price of $6.65. Over the past 52 weeks, CFFN has traded in a range of $6.59-$10.33.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -2.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.80%. With a float of $127.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 707 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 7,958. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 1,150 shares at a rate of $6.92, taking the stock ownership to the 68,741 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 1,050 for $6.92, making the entire transaction worth $7,266. This insider now owns 19,285 shares in total.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.99 million, its volume of 1.09 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.74 in the near term. At $6.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.28.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 904.00 million has total of 136,145K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 302,370 K in contrast with the sum of 84,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 96,690 K and last quarter income was 16,240 K.