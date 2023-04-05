Century Aluminum Company (CENX) volume exceeds 1.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $10.06, down -5.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.08 and dropped to $9.21 before settling in for the closing price of $10.08. Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has traded in a range of $5.27-$29.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 11.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 91.70%. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.70 million.

In an organization with 1956 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aluminum Industry. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.43) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 44.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.49. However, in the short run, Century Aluminum Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.02. Second resistance stands at $10.48. The third major resistance level sits at $10.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.28.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 860.55 million has total of 92,324K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,777 M in contrast with the sum of -14,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 529,900 K and last quarter income was -113,500 K.