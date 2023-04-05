Search
Steve Mayer
Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) plunged -1.59 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On April 04, 2023, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) opened at $1.26, lower -1.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. Price fluctuations for CMRX have ranged from $1.18 to $5.39 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 49.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 195.10% at the time writing. With a float of $79.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.06 million.

In an organization with 89 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.68, operating margin of -178.53, and the pretax margin is +509.11.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chimerix Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 62.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 24,152. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.21, taking the stock ownership to the 60,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 26, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 3,230 for $1.76, making the entire transaction worth $5,686. This insider now owns 136,752 shares in total.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.14) by $0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +509.01 while generating a return on equity of 105.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 195.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chimerix Inc. (CMRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Chimerix Inc.’s (CMRX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5390, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9375. However, in the short run, Chimerix Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2700. Second resistance stands at $1.3000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1800. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1500.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Key Stats

There are currently 88,274K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 105.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,820 K according to its annual income of 172,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 810 K and its income totaled -20,960 K.

