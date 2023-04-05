Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) volume exceeds 1.42 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) stock priced at $154.00, down -0.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.73 and dropped to $152.72 before settling in for the closing price of $153.89. DRI’s price has ranged from $110.96 to $155.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 54.20%. With a float of $121.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 178956 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.87, operating margin of +12.06, and the pretax margin is +11.36.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Darden Restaurants Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 12,147,906. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company sold 78,916 shares at a rate of $153.93, taking the stock ownership to the 199,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s President and CEO sold 12,735 for $155.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,974,162. This insider now owns 48,304 shares in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.91 while generating a return on equity of 38.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.60% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Darden Restaurants Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.67, a number that is poised to hit 2.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.81.

During the past 100 days, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) raw stochastic average was set at 88.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $148.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $136.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $154.31 in the near term. At $155.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $156.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $151.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $150.29.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.48 billion, the company has a total of 121,705K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,630 M while annual income is 952,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,786 M while its latest quarter income was 286,600 K.