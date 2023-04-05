DaVita Inc. (DVA) with a beta value of 0.94 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $82.09, plunging -0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.31 and dropped to $80.94 before settling in for the closing price of $81.69. Within the past 52 weeks, DVA’s price has moved between $65.28 and $124.81.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 1.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -35.90%. With a float of $87.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 70000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.98, operating margin of +11.31, and the pretax margin is +8.32.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DaVita Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 107,513. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,431 shares at a rate of $75.13, taking the stock ownership to the 15,733 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 735 for $81.78, making the entire transaction worth $60,108. This insider now owns 17,164 shares in total.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.77) by -$0.64. This company achieved a net margin of +4.71 while generating a return on equity of 74.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.70% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) Trading Performance Indicators

DaVita Inc. (DVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DaVita Inc. (DVA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 0.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, DaVita Inc.’s (DVA) raw stochastic average was set at 74.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.28 in the near term. At $82.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $83.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.54.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.22 billion based on 90,400K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,610 M and income totals 560,400 K. The company made 2,917 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 68,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.