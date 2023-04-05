DNOW (NOW Inc.) dropped -3.06 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $11.17, down -3.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.25 and dropped to $10.62 before settling in for the closing price of $11.10. Over the past 52 weeks, DNOW has traded in a range of $8.79-$14.86.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -4.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 243.30%. With a float of $108.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2425 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.69, operating margin of +7.07, and the pretax margin is +6.51.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of NOW Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.90 while generating a return on equity of 16.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 243.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NOW Inc.’s (DNOW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NOW Inc. (DNOW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.78 million, its volume of 0.84 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, NOW Inc.’s (DNOW) raw stochastic average was set at 17.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.13 in the near term. At $11.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.87.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.17 billion has total of 110,327K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,136 M in contrast with the sum of 128,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 547,000 K and last quarter income was 32,000 K.