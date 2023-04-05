Dover Corporation (DOV) 20 Days SMA touches 0.13%: The odds favor the bear

April 04, 2023, Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) trading session started at the price of $150.58, that was -3.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $150.58 and dropped to $144.18 before settling in for the closing price of $150.52. A 52-week range for DOV has been $114.49 – $160.66.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.10%. With a float of $138.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.32 million.

The firm has a total of 25000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.09, operating margin of +16.67, and the pretax margin is +15.13.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dover Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Dover Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 5,009,644. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CFO of this company sold 34,972 shares at a rate of $143.25, taking the stock ownership to the 73,878 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Vice President, Tax sold 2,203 for $126.18, making the entire transaction worth $277,975. This insider now owns 5,353 shares in total.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 25.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.33% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dover Corporation (DOV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.27, a number that is poised to hit 2.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dover Corporation (DOV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dover Corporation, DOV], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.74.

During the past 100 days, Dover Corporation’s (DOV) raw stochastic average was set at 49.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $148.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $149.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $153.01. The third major resistance level sits at $155.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $136.24.

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) Key Stats

There are 139,771K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.77 billion. As of now, sales total 8,508 M while income totals 1,065 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,139 M while its last quarter net income were 263,580 K.