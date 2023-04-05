e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.51 million

April 04, 2023, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) trading session started at the price of $83.19, that was -1.04% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.8099 and dropped to $81.96 before settling in for the closing price of $83.29. A 52-week range for ELF has been $20.49 – $83.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 7.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 238.50%. With a float of $50.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 303 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.61, operating margin of +7.60, and the pretax margin is +6.48.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 2,009,173. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 28,775 shares at a rate of $69.82, taking the stock ownership to the 143,885 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 69,703 for $72.47, making the entire transaction worth $5,051,212. This insider now owns 286,964 shares in total.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 7.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 238.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.70% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

Looking closely at e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.61.

During the past 100 days, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) raw stochastic average was set at 95.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.96. However, in the short run, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.50. Second resistance stands at $84.58. The third major resistance level sits at $85.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Key Stats

There are 53,295K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.21 billion. As of now, sales total 392,160 K while income totals 21,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 146,540 K while its last quarter net income were 19,110 K.