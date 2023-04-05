East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is expecting -19.33% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On April 04, 2023, East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) opened at $55.14, lower -2.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.14 and dropped to $52.475 before settling in for the closing price of $54.58. Price fluctuations for EWBC have ranged from $33.86 to $85.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.80% at the time writing. With a float of $139.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.94 million.

The firm has a total of 3155 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of East West Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 495,130. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $49.51, taking the stock ownership to the 124,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $77.00, making the entire transaction worth $154,000. This insider now owns 17,136 shares in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.24) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 16.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.92, a number that is poised to hit 2.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [East West Bancorp Inc., EWBC], we can find that recorded value of 1.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.70.

During the past 100 days, East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) raw stochastic average was set at 41.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.29. The third major resistance level sits at $57.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.44.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Key Stats

There are currently 141,004K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,620 M according to its annual income of 1,128 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 826,140 K and its income totaled 336,760 K.