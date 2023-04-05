El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -24.60% last month.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.31, plunging -4.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.31 and dropped to $8.70 before settling in for the closing price of $9.35. Within the past 52 weeks, LOCO’s price has moved between $7.06 and $13.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 3.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.80%. With a float of $19.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.41 million.

In an organization with 4931 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.74, operating margin of +6.59, and the pretax margin is +6.15.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is 30.90%, while institutional ownership is 97.70%.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +4.43 while generating a return on equity of 7.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 25.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) Trading Performance Indicators

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was better than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s (LOCO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.36. However, in the short run, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.25. Second resistance stands at $9.59. The third major resistance level sits at $9.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.37. The third support level lies at $8.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 314.52 million based on 36,705K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 469,960 K and income totals 20,800 K. The company made 115,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.