Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) average volume reaches $930.34K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) stock priced at $0.50, up 6.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.55 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. SOLO’s price has ranged from $0.44 to $2.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.80%. With a float of $107.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 216 employees.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 9.55%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 25.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Looking closely at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7811, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1157. However, in the short run, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5613. Second resistance stands at $0.5807. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6113. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5113, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4807. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4613.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 63.08 million, the company has a total of 118,611K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,100 K while annual income is -41,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,440 K while its latest quarter income was -21,545 K.