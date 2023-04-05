Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) is 5.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $23.74, down -1.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.88 and dropped to $23.069 before settling in for the closing price of $23.68. Over the past 52 weeks, ERII has traded in a range of $16.92-$26.34.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 12.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 71.70%. With a float of $50.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 246 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.56, operating margin of +19.77, and the pretax margin is +20.76.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Recovery Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 21,187. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 883 shares at a rate of $23.99, taking the stock ownership to the 24,621 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 882 for $23.99, making the entire transaction worth $21,163. This insider now owns 76,648 shares in total.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +19.15 while generating a return on equity of 13.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 4.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energy Recovery Inc.’s (ERII) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 149.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII)

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) saw its 5-day average volume 0.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Energy Recovery Inc.’s (ERII) raw stochastic average was set at 82.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.77 in the near term. At $24.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.61. The third support level lies at $22.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.26 billion has total of 56,279K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 125,590 K in contrast with the sum of 24,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 42,290 K and last quarter income was 13,730 K.