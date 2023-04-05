Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) volume exceeds 5.09 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) stock priced at $156.98, up 3.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $160.87 and dropped to $155.55 before settling in for the closing price of $154.51. EXR’s price has ranged from $139.97 to $222.35 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 11.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.50%. With a float of $131.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4781 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.65, operating margin of +53.93, and the pretax margin is +48.96.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Extra Space Storage Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 107,738. In this transaction EVP & COO of this company sold 650 shares at a rate of $165.75, taking the stock ownership to the 6,405 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s EVP/Chief Legal Officer sold 1,500 for $164.00, making the entire transaction worth $246,000. This insider now owns 32,290 shares in total.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.65 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +44.67 while generating a return on equity of 26.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Extra Space Storage Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Looking closely at Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR), its last 5-days average volume was 3.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.09.

During the past 100 days, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) raw stochastic average was set at 66.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $159.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $168.70. However, in the short run, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $162.18. Second resistance stands at $164.18. The third major resistance level sits at $167.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $156.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $151.54.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.08 billion, the company has a total of 134,985K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,924 M while annual income is 860,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 506,720 K while its latest quarter income was 204,260 K.