Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) with a beta value of 1.22 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $99.20, plunging -0.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.475 and dropped to $98.07 before settling in for the closing price of $98.73. Within the past 52 weeks, FRT’s price has moved between $86.43 and $128.13.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 43.30%. With a float of $80.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.98 million.

The firm has a total of 314 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.65, operating margin of +33.75, and the pretax margin is +36.84.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Federal Realty Investment Trust is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 212,196. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,891 shares at a rate of $112.21, taking the stock ownership to the 198,819 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 10,000 for $111.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,112,352. This insider now owns 200,710 shares in total.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.63) by $0.77. This company achieved a net margin of +35.77 while generating a return on equity of 13.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.12% during the next five years compared to 10.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 111.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Federal Realty Investment Trust, FRT], we can find that recorded value of 0.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, Federal Realty Investment Trust’s (FRT) raw stochastic average was set at 32.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $99.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $100.10. The third major resistance level sits at $100.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $96.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.76 billion based on 81,353K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,074 M and income totals 385,490 K. The company made 280,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 115,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.