First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) average volume reaches $832.52K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 04, 2023, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) trading session started at the price of $12.35, that was -3.83% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.35 and dropped to $11.64 before settling in for the closing price of $12.26. A 52-week range for FCF has been $12.15 – $16.53.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.40%. With a float of $91.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.16 million.

The firm has a total of 1403 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward First Commonwealth Financial Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is 1.68%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 50,115. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,900 shares at a rate of $12.85, taking the stock ownership to the 325,074 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 8,000 for $13.03, making the entire transaction worth $104,240. This insider now owns 321,174 shares in total.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.43) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +29.90 while generating a return on equity of 11.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 49.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, FCF], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s (FCF) raw stochastic average was set at 3.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.64. The third major resistance level sits at $12.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.79.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) Key Stats

There are 103,125K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.21 billion. As of now, sales total 428,660 K while income totals 128,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 120,590 K while its last quarter net income were 35,730 K.