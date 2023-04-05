Five Below Inc. (FIVE) 20 Days SMA touches 3.50%: The odds favor the bear

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $209.77, down -1.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $209.77 and dropped to $205.03 before settling in for the closing price of $210.05. Over the past 52 weeks, FIVE has traded in a range of $109.49-$212.56.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.30%. With a float of $54.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.53 million.

The firm has a total of 6500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 505,950. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $202.38, taking the stock ownership to the 6,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s CMO sold 8,110 for $200.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,622,000. This insider now owns 11,265 shares in total.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.06% during the next five years compared to 20.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Five Below Inc.’s (FIVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 178.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Five Below Inc. (FIVE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Five Below Inc., FIVE], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.19.

During the past 100 days, Five Below Inc.’s (FIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 91.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $200.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $160.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $209.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $211.88. The third major resistance level sits at $213.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $204.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $202.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $199.76.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.24 billion has total of 55,656K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,076 M in contrast with the sum of 261,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,123 M and last quarter income was 171,320 K.