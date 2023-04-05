Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) 20 Days SMA touches 6.14%: The odds favor the bear

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.13, plunging -0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.345 and dropped to $15.02 before settling in for the closing price of $15.22. Within the past 52 weeks, FRSH’s price has moved between $10.51 and $20.26.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.10%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.69, operating margin of -46.86, and the pretax margin is -44.34.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 127,338. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,433 shares at a rate of $15.10, taking the stock ownership to the 16,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 21,700 for $15.13, making the entire transaction worth $328,321. This insider now owns 97,576 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -46.61 while generating a return on equity of -20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Looking closely at Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 47.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.30. However, in the short run, Freshworks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.34. Second resistance stands at $15.50. The third major resistance level sits at $15.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.69.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.23 billion based on 290,233K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 498,000 K and income totals -232,130 K. The company made 133,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -55,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.