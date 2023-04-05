Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 322,170 K

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.75, plunging -2.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.76 and dropped to $13.235 before settling in for the closing price of $13.67. Within the past 52 weeks, FULT’s price has moved between $13.40 and $18.85.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.00%. With a float of $165.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3300 employees.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fulton Financial Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 156,327. In this transaction SEVP of this company sold 9,952 shares at a rate of $15.71, taking the stock ownership to the 82,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Director bought 2,910 for $17.16, making the entire transaction worth $49,921. This insider now owns 8,870 shares in total.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.5) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +26.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Fulton Financial Corporation’s (FULT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.68 in the near term. At $13.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.62.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.24 billion based on 166,962K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,092 M and income totals 286,980 K. The company made 322,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 81,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.