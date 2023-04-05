G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) is expecting 10.59% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.60, plunging -0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.69 and dropped to $15.19 before settling in for the closing price of $15.56. Within the past 52 weeks, GIII’s price has moved between $11.60 and $30.45.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -168.90%. With a float of $41.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.12 million.

The firm has a total of 3600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of +7.44, and the pretax margin is -4.28.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 3,135,000. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $12.54, taking the stock ownership to the 2,094,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 19,000 for $12.96, making the entire transaction worth $246,240. This insider now owns 491,631 shares in total.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.84) by -$0.49. This company achieved a net margin of -4.12 while generating a return on equity of -9.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -168.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.70% during the next five years compared to -31.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Trading Performance Indicators

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [G-III Apparel Group Ltd., GIII], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s (GIII) raw stochastic average was set at 38.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.94. The third major resistance level sits at $16.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.70.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 710.85 million based on 46,488K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,227 M and income totals -133,060 K. The company made 854,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -261,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.