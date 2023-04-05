Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) plunged -5.48 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On April 04, 2023, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) opened at $0.8026, lower -5.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.81 and dropped to $0.7501 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. Price fluctuations for GMDA have ranged from $0.56 to $4.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.60% at the time writing. With a float of $58.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 166 employees.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gamida Cell Ltd. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 33.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 77,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.55, taking the stock ownership to the 52,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s President and CEO bought 16,129 for $1.55, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 266,129 shares in total.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -442.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s (GMDA) raw stochastic average was set at 12.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 299.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4235, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7722. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8004 in the near term. At $0.8351, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8603. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7405, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7153. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6806.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Key Stats

There are currently 74,381K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 54.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -79,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -22,796 K.