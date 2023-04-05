Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) kicked off at the price of $15.33: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On April 04, 2023, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) opened at $15.56, lower -0.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.59 and dropped to $15.175 before settling in for the closing price of $15.34. Price fluctuations for GNK have ranged from $11.92 to $27.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 20.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.50% at the time writing. With a float of $39.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 970 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.55, operating margin of +30.92, and the pretax margin is +29.68.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 274,765. In this transaction CEO, President, and Secretary of this company sold 14,164 shares at a rate of $19.40, taking the stock ownership to the 431,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,266 for $19.39, making the entire transaction worth $43,943. This insider now owns 23,152 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.07) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +29.53 while generating a return on equity of 16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Looking closely at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 24.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.98. However, in the short run, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.56. Second resistance stands at $15.78. The third major resistance level sits at $15.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.73.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

There are currently 42,327K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 634.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 536,930 K according to its annual income of 158,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 126,970 K and its income totaled 28,680 K.