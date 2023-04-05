Halliburton Company (HAL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On April 04, 2023, Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) opened at $34.25, lower -2.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.40 and dropped to $32.875 before settling in for the closing price of $34.10. Price fluctuations for HAL have ranged from $23.30 to $43.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -0.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.00% at the time writing. With a float of $901.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $904.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.32, operating margin of +14.80, and the pretax margin is +10.40.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Halliburton Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 107,410. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,769 shares at a rate of $38.79, taking the stock ownership to the 11,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s EVP, Secretary and CLO sold 4,493 for $40.41, making the entire transaction worth $181,562. This insider now owns 191,334 shares in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.67) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.45% during the next five years compared to 35.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Halliburton Company (HAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) saw its 5-day average volume 13.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 9.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 31.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.13 in the near term. At $35.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.08.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

There are currently 904,120K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,297 M according to its annual income of 1,572 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,582 M and its income totaled 656,000 K.