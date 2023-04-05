Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) with a beta value of 1.14 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $23.25, down -0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.25 and dropped to $22.625 before settling in for the closing price of $23.06. Over the past 52 weeks, HIW has traded in a range of $19.45-$46.54.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -50.00%. With a float of $103.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.20 million.

The firm has a total of 345 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Highwoods Properties Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 99,065. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $19.81, taking the stock ownership to the 337,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 28, when Company’s EVP, CFO bought 1,500 for $27.21, making the entire transaction worth $40,813. This insider now owns 39,254 shares in total.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -3.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Highwoods Properties Inc.’s (HIW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Highwoods Properties Inc., HIW], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s (HIW) raw stochastic average was set at 28.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.57. The third major resistance level sits at $23.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.01.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.37 billion has total of 105,211K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 828,930 K in contrast with the sum of 159,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 211,710 K and last quarter income was 28,170 K.