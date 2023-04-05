HSBC (HSBC Holdings plc) dropped -0.20 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $34.94, down -0.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.97 and dropped to $34.40 before settling in for the closing price of $34.72. Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has traded in a range of $24.77-$39.63.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.40%. With a float of $3.99 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.00 billion.

The firm has a total of 219199 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +15.84 while generating a return on equity of 8.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 6.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.71

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HSBC Holdings plc, HSBC], we can find that recorded value of 1.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.24. The third major resistance level sits at $35.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.81.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 138.61 billion has total of 3,947,910K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 79,277 M in contrast with the sum of 16,035 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,845 M and last quarter income was 4,620 M.