IMMR (Immersion Corporation) dropped -2.52 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) stock priced at $8.75, down -2.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.84 and dropped to $8.48 before settling in for the closing price of $8.74. IMMR’s price has ranged from $4.22 to $9.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 132.90%. With a float of $31.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.32 million.

The firm has a total of 20 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.88, operating margin of +63.49, and the pretax margin is +70.11.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Immersion Corporation is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 50.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 11,067. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 1,441 shares at a rate of $7.68, taking the stock ownership to the 28,032 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 966 for $7.08, making the entire transaction worth $6,839. This insider now owns 45,301 shares in total.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +79.73 while generating a return on equity of 20.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Immersion Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Immersion Corporation, IMMR], we can find that recorded value of 0.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Immersion Corporation’s (IMMR) raw stochastic average was set at 81.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.97. The third major resistance level sits at $9.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.03.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 256.28 million, the company has a total of 32,358K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,460 K while annual income is 30,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,160 K while its latest quarter income was 19,700 K.